Ballon d’Or: Mbappe speaks on winning award

19 mins ago
Kylian Mbappe

By Seyi Babalola

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s summer signing, has stated that if he wins titles and adapts well at his new club, he will inevitably win the Ballon d’Or.

Mbappe had his formal introduction as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.

The France international signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain ended this summer.

When asked if joining Real Madrid would bring him closer to winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, the 25-year-old responded:

“There is no better place than Madrid to win titles. But the key is to adapt well. If I do that, the rest will come naturally.

“Winning everything is an objective, but in the long term. Now I want to get back to training and adapt to the team.”

