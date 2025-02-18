From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Governor Muhammad Umar Bago of Niger State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revolutionising the agricultural sector through cutting-edge technology and the expertise of seasoned professionals. He emphasized that the drive to enhance food production remains a top priority, with a clear vision to position Niger State as a leading agricultural hub.

Bago made the declaration at the launch of two books in his honour, titled; Niger State Under a Great Democrat and The Local Government Council in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

Represented by Professor Mohammed Yahaya Kuta, the governor reiterated his administration’s dedication to fostering economic growth through agriculture and security.

“Last year, I signed a pact and social contract with the people of Niger State, especially in the areas of agriculture and security,” Bago stated. “I will continue to do my best with the cooperation of the citizens of the state who have continued to support my administration.”

Acknowledging the contributions of his cabinet and stakeholders, he added, “All the credits contained in the book are not mine alone but the collective efforts of my team and everyone associated with my government and the state as a whole.”

The books’ author, Ibrahim Halil Sayuti, who also serves as the Chairman of Agaie Local Government Area, expressed that the works were inspired by Governor Bago’s visionary leadership and transformative policies.

“These books you see today were not born from my mind alone; they were inspired by you, the people—your struggles, your dreams, and your determined belief in a better Nigeria. Today, we celebrate not just ink on paper, but the power of collective action,” Sayuti said.

He emphasized the importance of documentation in governance, stating, “A nation that does not document its history is bound to repeat its mistakes.”

Sayuti praised Governor Bago’s leadership under the New Niger Agenda, highlighting his initiatives in infrastructure, economic growth, and social cohesion.

“Governor Bago came into office with a clear vision, and today, that vision is no longer just words—it is action, it is impact, it is development,” he noted.

Beyond infrastructure, Sayuti lauded Bago’s commitment to workers’ welfare, describing it as “a sign of leadership that prioritizes the well-being of its people.”

He further commended the governor’s role in fostering unity among Niger State’s diverse ethnic, political, and religious groups, stating, “Under his leadership, we have seen a state that is becoming more united, more inclusive, and more focused on collective progress.”

In Niger State Under a Great Democrat, Sayuti chronicles Bago’s bold initiatives, including the establishment of NigerFoods, aimed at transforming the state into Africa’s next food basket, as well as road construction projects and efforts to bridge religious and ethnic divides.

“Governor Bago, you have proven that democracy is not just about votes—it’s about action,” Sayuti declared.

Drawing comparisons to global icons like Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nelson Mandela, and Thomas Sankara, he added, “Today, His Excellency, Farmer Governor Muhammad Umar Bago, has etched his name among visionaries, leaving a legacy of leadership and impact that will be remembered for generations.”

Sayuti’s second book, The Local Government Council in Nigeria, explores the critical role of grassroots governance in national development.

“If we want to build a strong nation, we must start from the foundation. Local government is the closest government to the people. It is at this level that policies become tangible, that governance is felt directly by the citizens,” he asserted.

The event served as a testament to Governor Bago’s growing influence in governance, with stakeholders commending his efforts in driving development and leaving a lasting legacy in Niger State.