Ekiti guber: Senator Natasha, other PDP leaders rally support for Oluyede ahead June 20 poll

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has appealed to voters in Ekiti State to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Wole Oluyede, in the June 20 governorship election in the state.

The Senator said Oluyede was most qualified for the job and best positioned to steer the affairs of the state and bring prosperity to the people.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the remarks at the weekend, at the PDP grand finale rally in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, where she underscored the need to elect quality leaders who will deliver good governance and prioritise the interest of the people.

The rally which attracted large crowd of party faithful and supporters from across the state, also had in attendance

PDP leaders including Deputy National Secretary, Bisi Kolawole, PDP National Women Leader, Prof. Adenike, Ekiti State PDP Chairman, Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyeni, PDP Southwest Secretary, Wole Oguntade, PDP Southwest Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, Director General, Wole Oluyede Campaign Organisation, Makanjuola Ogundipe, former Ekiti Speaker, Kolawole Oluwawole, PDP Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Abiodun Adeniyi, Ekiti PDP Chieftain,Toba Daramola, among others.

She said, “The future of any society is tied to the quality of leaders they elect. Vote for the candidate you can entrust with your future and the future of your children.”

She revealed that she served as a member of the PDP screening committee and was impressed by Oluyede’s competence.

“From the moment I met him during the screening process, I found him to be the most qualified. He answered questions calmly and intelligently. He is cool, calm and collected, and I believe health, education and agriculture will receive priority attention under his administration,” she said.

The Senator also disclosed that her visit was also motivated by her commitment to women, youths, and the Ebira community in Ekiti, many of whom she said contribute to the state’s agricultural sector.

The Senator who expressed delight at the large gathering remarked that the massive turnout at the rally reflected the growing acceptance of the PDP across Ekiti and demonstrated the people’s desire for a change of government.

The Senator who noted that she had earlier visited some of her Ebira people residing in communities across the state to seek their support for Oluyede, urged eligible voters and party faithful to convert their love for the candidate into votes on the day of the election to secure victory and install a new leadership in the state.

Speaking at the rally, the party’s candidate, who said he would ensure the presence of government in every community, promised massive rehabilitation of roads across communities in the state in his first 100 days in office if elected governor .

He also pledged that his administration would give priority to healthcare, education, agriculture, youths and wealth creation, to revive the economy of the state.

He vowed to ensure full local government autonomy to drive grassroots development and bring governance closer to the people.

” Our roads are full of potholes and wide holes. We will make sure we resurface all township roads in the first 100 days. We need local government chairmen who can perform and deliver development to the people.”

Oluyede mentioned that wealth creation was a major challenge, arguing that successive administrations had relied on public service employment instead of building a productive economy.

“One of the major problems of our state is that we have not created wealth in the last 30 years. All we have been doing is employing people into public service. We need to create wealth and help our farmers engage in commercial agriculture.”

He said the current administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, was insensitive to the plight of the people,

hinting that the governor recently visited President Bola Tinubu, but refused to mention to the President the victims of Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area, who are still in the den of kidnappers.

He said the President’s Democracy Day address acknowledged national security challenges, with special focus only on Oyo and Borno States, leaving out the Eda Oniyo abduction in Ekiti State

He criticised Governor Oyebanji for not informing the President of the abduction, saying an issue of such concern, involving human lives, should not be treated so trivially.

The candidate urged residents to go out en masse on Saturday and vote out the current administration and support the PDP’s bid for what he termed amore responsive, impactful and compassionate leadership.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, also criticised the Oyebanji administration over insecurity in the state .He said the abductees had spent more than 45 days in captivity after the incident, alleging the government had not made any serious effort towards securing their freedom.