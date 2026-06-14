Germany hammer Curaçao 7-1 after early World Cup scare

Four-time world champions Germany recovered from an early shock to overwhelm World Cup debutants Curaçao 7-1 in their opening Group E match at Houston Stadium on Sunday.

Germany appeared set for a routine evening when Felix Nmecha fired home the fastest goal of the tournament so far after just six minutes. However, Curaçao stunned the Germans midway through the first half when Livano Comenencia scored the Caribbean nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal, drawing loud celebrations from their supporters.

The equaliser briefly unsettled Germany, but Julian Nagelsmann’s side quickly regained control. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead with a powerful header before Kai Havertz converted a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time to give the Europeans a comfortable 3-1 advantage at the break.

Any hopes of a Curaçao comeback disappeared moments after the restart when Jamal Musiala struck Germany’s fourth goal. The floodgates then opened as Nathaniel Brown and substitute Deniz Undav added further goals before Havertz completed his brace late on.

Germany’s dominance was reflected in a performance that produced goals from six different players, underlining the attacking depth of a side widely regarded as one of the tournament favourites.

Despite the heavy defeat, Curaçao leave the match with a memorable piece of history after Comenencia’s strike secured the country’s first World Cup goal in its debut appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The emphatic victory places Germany firmly in control of Group E and sends an early warning to their rivals, while Curaçao will look to regroup ahead of their next fixture as they continue their maiden World Cup journey.