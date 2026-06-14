Chinese Vice Foreign Minister holds consultations with Angolan Secretary of State for External Relations

…As Angola restates commitment to one China policy

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Miao Deyu, on June 12, 2026, held consultations with Angolan Secretary of State for External Relations, Esmeralda Bravo Conde da Silva Mendonça.

During the talks, Miao said China and Angola enjoyed profound traditional friendship.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister also said under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, bilateral relations have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, opening up broad new prospects for cooperation between the two sides.

“This year marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. China is ready to strengthen strategic coordination with Angola, make good use of China’s zero-tariff policy for all African countries having diplomatic relations with China, and expand cooperation in trade, energy, electricity and other fields within the bilateral framework and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples,” Miao said.

He further said both China and Angola were important members of the Global South, adding that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Angola on the implementation of the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system.

On his part, Mendonça stated that China has always provided firm support and sincere assistance to Angola on its path of development and construction, for which Angola is deeply grateful.

“In recent years, the heads of state of the two countries have maintained close communication, providing important guidance for the development of Angola-China relations.

“Angola firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in such areas as economy and people’s livelihood, so as to pool development strengths,” Mendonça said.

She further said Angola is encouraged by China’s tremendous achievements on its path of modernization, and is ready to strengthen coordination with China and contribute to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.