Gunmen abduct woman in Benin City

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen, yesterday, abducted a woman who went to shop at the popular Vegetable Market, off Airport Road in Benin City.

The woman was said to have gone to the market with her children and husband when the gunmen stormed the market in a commando style and whisked her away.

In a viral video, another woman who was also at the market to shop, said she witnessed the incident, “Today, for the first time, I experience kidnapping in my life.

“Who said kidnapping is not in Benin? Kidnapping happened in my presence right at Airport Road, Vegetable Market. If it has not happened to you does not mean it doesn’t exist.

“I saved the woman’s children today. This is me. It happened in front of me. We were both buying something in the same place, at the vegetable market. This is me, I have bruises. This is my legs”, she added.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, while confirming the incident said it was not kidnapping but abduction.

“I’m aware there was an abduction incident in that area earlier today and we are already investigating the matter. The woman, her children and husband went to Vegetable Market to buy some things after the close of service when they abducted her.

“For now we cannot release any information regarding the incident to the public as investigation is still ongoing. But at the appropriate time we will let the public know. The husband, the family members are all cooperating with us in our investigation”, she said

On why she described the incident as abduction and not kidnapping, Ikoedem insisted “It is abduction and not kidnapping. Or have you heard if the abductors have contacted the family for ransom? Or if you have any information I do not have, kindly send it to me”.