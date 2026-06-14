Hajj 2026: Lagos records seamless pilgrimage as 1,600 pilgrims return safely from Saudi Arabia

By Lukman Olabiyi

All 1,600 pilgrims from Lagos State who participated in the 2026 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have returned safely to Nigeria, marking the successful conclusion of the state’s pilgrimage operations.

The final batch of 187 pilgrims arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Saturday, bringing the 2026 Hajj exercise to a close.

Speaking with journalists at the airport, the Amir-ul-Hajj and Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, described the pilgrimage as a remarkable success, attributing the achievement to meticulous planning, teamwork and the exemplary conduct of the pilgrims throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

“We give all glory to Almighty Allah for the successful completion of this year’s Hajj exercise. It was a success achieved through teamwork and a shared sense of purpose,” Layode said.

He noted that despite the stringent timelines set by Saudi authorities for payments and other requirements, the state government commenced preparations early, making the operation seamless.

According to him, the pilgrims underwent comprehensive medical screening, orientation programmes and received adequate welfare support from the state government before departure.

Layode commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat for their unwavering support, noting that their interventions contributed significantly to the success recorded during the pilgrimage.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman of the 2026 Hajj Ad-hoc Committee, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe, said Lagos State’s consistent success in Hajj operations was driven by a tested operational framework and experienced personnel.

“Lagos is not a test-run ground. We have the manpower, expertise and template that have guided our operations successfully over the years. We are ready to accommodate more than 3,000 pilgrims in future Hajj exercises,” he said.

Jebe acknowledged that the early payment deadlines imposed by Saudi authorities posed initial challenges, particularly as many intending pilgrims were accustomed to making late payments. However, he said the state government intervened by providing financial support to ensure compliance with the deadlines.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu gave us a lifeline that enabled us to meet the deadlines. Pilgrims subsequently refunded the support after making their payments. We are confident that this will not pose a challenge in future Hajj operations,” he added.

The Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, also credited the success of the exercise to the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders involved in the operation.

He assured that the board would intensify enlightenment campaigns ahead of future pilgrimages, particularly on the importance of early payment and timely registration to facilitate smoother planning and execution of Hajj activities.

The successful return of all pilgrims without major incidents underscores Lagos State’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading states in the organisation and management of Hajj operations.