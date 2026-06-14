Nigerians must support security forces to defeat criminals — APC chieftain

By Lawrence Agbo

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on Nigerians to rally behind security agencies and the Federal Government in the ongoing battle against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye said defeating insecurity requires collective action, urging citizens not to lose confidence in the efforts being made by the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security institutions.

The former lawmaker acknowledged the pain and anxiety caused by recurring attacks, abductions and killings in parts of the country, but expressed confidence that the government’s renewed security measures would eventually yield positive results.

According to him, the Federal Government is fully aware of the challenges confronting the nation and is committed to restoring peace and stability across all regions.

He cited President Tinubu’s recent Democracy Day address, where the President vowed to deal decisively with terrorists and their supporters, as evidence of the administration’s determination to tackle insecurity head-on.

Oyintiloye noted that the warning issued to bandits, kidnappers and sponsors of violence to surrender or face severe consequences demonstrates that the government is prepared to intensify its operations against criminal networks.

“We understand the grief of families whose loved ones have been abducted or killed. The suffering of victims and their relatives is heartbreaking, and every Nigerian shares in their pain,” he said.

“Despite these difficult circumstances, citizens must continue to support efforts aimed at rescuing victims, dismantling criminal groups and ensuring that those responsible for these crimes are brought before the law.”

He revealed that intelligence and security agencies are actively pursuing individuals linked to violent crimes and are working to strengthen ongoing operations across the country.

The APC chieftain expressed confidence in the ability of the military and other security formations to overcome the current security threats, describing personnel as professional, committed and capable of delivering results.

He, however, urged service chiefs to continually review their strategies and make necessary adjustments where required to improve operational effectiveness.

Oyintiloye also appealed to state governors to complement federal efforts by providing logistics, resources and institutional support to security agencies operating within their states.

While noting that the President remains the nation’s Chief Security Officer, he stressed that governors and local government authorities have a critical role to play in gathering intelligence and responding swiftly to threats at the grassroots level.

According to him, meaningful development cannot take place in an environment plagued by violence and fear.

He explained that economic growth, infrastructure expansion, investment opportunities and improved social services are more achievable when peace and security are guaranteed.

“A secure nation creates the right atmosphere for prosperity and sustainable development. Without peace, it becomes difficult to attract investment, create jobs and improve the living conditions of citizens,” he said.

Oyintiloye further urged Nigerians to remain alert, cooperate with security agencies by sharing credible information and continue to pray for peace, unity and progress in the country.

He expressed optimism that with sustained collaboration among citizens, government and security institutions, the country would eventually overcome its security challenges.