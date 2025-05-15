By John Ogunsemore

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi was woken from an induced coma Wednesday following abdominal surgery.

The Nottingham Forest star was rushed to hospital for surgery on Monday after colliding with a post during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester in the Premier League.

Awoniyi sustained a ruptured intestine in the incident, BBC reports.

Following Monday’s successful surgery, the forward was put in an induced coma Tuesday to help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old had the second stage of the operation, including closing the wound.

Awoniyi was subsequently woken from the induced coma on Wednesday evening.

Nottingham Forest have not commented on the latest development, although the club earlier indicated that a probe into the episode was underway.