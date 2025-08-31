Charges them to uphold academic culture

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (ASUU-FUAM), also known as Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), has celebrated its newly promoted professors.

Speaking during the event at the weekend, the branch Chairman of ASUU, Comrade Paul Anyagh, explained that the event was put together to celebrate those who reached very important career milestones within the last one year.

He said, apart from celebrating the new professors, the event was to also acknowledge and celebrate those retiring as well as welcome new academics into their fold and carry out orientation for them.

According to him, “Getting promoted to the rank of professor is an exciting milestone in the life of an academic. We know that this achievement is not awarded, it is earned through discipline, hard work, and dedication to teaching, research, and service to the university and the society at large.

“Members who have braved the odds and made this accomplishment deserve all the celebration, because, comrades, if we don’t celebrate our own, who will? So I am excited to congratulate our comrades who have been decorated as professors recently. I am confident that you will continue to contribute your quota and live up to all the expectations that come with your new position.”

Anyagh further appreciated their colleagues who retired from service, saying, “I cannot thank you enough for the great service you have rendered over the years and for your incredible commitment to our union. I hope that you find your new phase of life exciting and fulfilling.

“And to those who joined us recently, I say welcome to this family. Always know that whatever affects you also affects all of us.”

The Convener of the ASUU-FUAM Awards and Ceremonial Committee, Prof. Joseph Mom, explained that out of the 21 professors, two were being honoured posthumously.

He commended the newly decorated professors and charged the new academics to be resourceful, imbibe the academic culture, and uphold the virtues of the union.

Mom said, “They should know that in solidarity and unity the union is always stronger. And so whatever thing they are doing, apart from their work here, maintaining academic standards, they should work for the unity and solidarity of the union.”

A guest lecturer, Prof. Gowon Doki from the Department of Theatre Arts, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi (MOAUM), in his paper titled “Maintaining Academic Culture in Harsh Economic Realities: Lessons from the Veterans,” urged the new professors to always strive for excellence.

He admonished that, “Your new rank title comes with a lot of expectations, and you must be above board in all you do from this moment.”

He urged them to, “Imbibe academic culture which is characterised by excellence, integrity, discipline, objectivity, creativity, and be guided by the ethics in teaching and research while leveraging on technology and online platforms to bridge lecture gaps for their students.”

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU-Nsukka Zone, Comrade Christian Opata, represented by the Chairman of ASUU Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, commended the leadership of ASUU-FUAM for honouring their own, saying it would inspire in them shared commitment to advance the academic culture.

Speaking on behalf of the honourees, Prof. Charles Ariahu thanked the union for celebrating them and the institution for giving them the opportunity to grow and contribute their quota to the growth of the university.

One of the newly promoted professors, Professor Blessing Wombo, expressed gratitude to the institution and colleagues, saying the elevation comes with greater responsibilities. She said, “There is a saying that to whom much is given much is desired. An award given to me by an academic union cannot be taken for granted. It requires more commitment, more hard work, objectivity, and transparency. And that is a summary of what an academic culture is, and that we would uphold.”