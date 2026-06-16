Peter Obi’s politics challenges Nigeria’s money politics system — Tanko

By Lawrence Agbo

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, has said that the political approach of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, represents a clear challenge to Nigeria’s entrenched money-driven political system.

Tanko made the remarks on ARISE News while reaffirming the movement’s alignment with Obi’s political ideology, which he described as rooted in discipline, accountability, and self-sacrifice rather than excessive financial influence.

According to him, while money remains a factor in politics, its dominance has had a damaging effect on Nigeria’s democratic process and governance outcomes.

“We align ourselves strongly with the ideas and principles of His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, who has consistently demonstrated a different approach to politics by challenging the dominance of a money-driven political system,” Tanko said.

He stressed that the Obidient Movement is not sustained by financial inducement but by shared belief in reform-oriented leadership and civic responsibility.

Tanko also highlighted concerns about transparency in Nigerian electoral politics, arguing that Obi distinguished himself during the last presidential campaign through financial accountability.

He recalled that Obi and activist Aisha Yesufu reportedly engaged an independent auditor to review campaign finances, insisting that every expenditure was properly accounted for.

“I was there when Aisha Yesufu and Peter Obi engaged the services of an independent auditor to review their campaign finances. They provided an account of every amount spent,” he said.

He contrasted this with what he described as a lack of similar transparency from other major political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging greater accountability in future elections.

Tanko maintained that Obi’s insistence on openness and financial discipline set him apart in Nigeria’s political landscape and should serve as a standard for other aspirants.