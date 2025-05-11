…Says it’s a healing message for Igbo

Business mogul and elder statesman, Prince Arthur Eze, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his historic visit to Anambra State and the Southeast zone, describing it as a clear message of healing and reconciliation to the Igbo.

The business magnate stated this in a letter he sent to the president, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, upon his return to Nigeria from Venezuela, where he had gone for a business endeavour.

“I have seen the joy and excitement elicited amongst our people by your visit to Anambra State.

“To this end I write to thank you specially for the visit to Anambra and by extension to the Southeast,” Prince Eze wrote.

He noted that the visit has gone a long way in healing the civi war wounds of South Easterners and assured the people that there is hope for proper reconciliation and reintegration.

“Today, it has entered the annals of Nigeria’s chequered history that you are the first President of the country, from the Southwest who has taken this historic initiative to visit the Southeast after the bitter civil war with a clear message of reconciling the Igbo with other parts of the nation.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the bitter civil war and its painful relics with its tribal cleavages and dimensions. This visit by you is therefore a giant leap forward and a clear signal that the wounds of that unfortunate era is healable.

“Your pronouncements during the visit are vivid indications that you are indeed a nationalist and a bridge builder who has risen above tribal dogmatism.

“Your actions by this singular visit has sent a message of hope of complete reintegration and reconciliation to the Igbo race.

“This is monumental and a generational landmark that we would continue to cherish and value,” he said.

Eze also expressed appreciation to the president for appointing Igbo sons and daughters into key positions in his government.

“We are appreciative to the genuine concern you have always shown as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the cause of the Igbos. You have appointed Igbo sons and daughters to key positions as a mark of recognition for the entire Igbo people of this country.

“You also gave us important ministerial positions which no President before you had done, signaling your appreciation of the people of Southeast extraction.

“I also commend your robust appreciation of the laudable economic and infrastructural development projects accomplished by the Anambra State government under the able leadership of the amiable Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo. Soludo is a genuine and sincere personality, and every Igboman will support him. Be rest assured that he will ensure massive support for you from the Southeast in the 2027 elections.

While describing President Tinubu as a true nationalist, Prince Eze pledged his support and those of other Igbo for the re-election of the president in 2027.

“I therefore make bold to say that Igbos, wherever they may reside in this country now have very concrete and genuine reasons to support you and work actively for your re-election in 2027 so that you can do more for the Igbos.

“Once again, I thank you immensely, my dear President, Dike Si’mba!” Eze said.