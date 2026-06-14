APC chieftain urges Nigerians to uphold peace, justice for national progress

By Lukman Olabiyi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and Chief Executive Officer of the Olalekan Ayinla Movement, Hon. Olalekan Ayinla, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, urging citizens to embrace peace, love and justice as essential pillars for the advancement of democracy in the country.

The APC chieftain called on Nigerians to jealously guard, protect and defend democratic governance in order to preserve the freedoms and rights it guarantees.

Ayinla said Democracy Day provides an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the nation’s democratic journey and recommit themselves to the ideals of unity, inclusion and collective responsibility.

“Today, we honour not only the right to vote but also the strength that comes from unity, inclusion and the collective responsibility we share in building a stronger nation,” he said.

According to him, democracy can only thrive when every citizen is given a voice and treated with dignity, irrespective of background, status or physical ability.

“Democracy flourishes when every voice is acknowledged, every hand is uplifted, and when each person, regardless of their background or capabilities, is treated with dignity and respect,” he added.

The APC chieftain also highlighted the activities of the Olalekan Ayinla Foundation, noting that the organisation remains committed to empowering vulnerable members of society, supporting widows, promoting inclusivity and nurturing future leaders.

“At the Olalekan Ayinla Foundation, we are dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives by empowering the less privileged, supporting widows, promoting inclusivity and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow,” he stated.

Ayinla stressed that a strong and sustainable democracy must be built on a compassionate society where no citizen is left behind.

“As we celebrate this important day, let us commit to upholding peace, love, justice and active citizenship for the advancement of our beloved Nigeria,” he said.

He further urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in promoting democratic values and working together towards a more prosperous and inclusive nation.