Warri delineation: Ijaws, Urhobos accept Tinubu’s peace deal, vow to resist further alterations, delays

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo leaders of the Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State have announced their reluctant acceptance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention regarding the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) delineation report.

However, the ethnic nationalities have firmly drawn a line in the sand, warning that they will fiercely reject any further alterations or delays to the implementation of the electoral document.

The decision was made public during a joint press briefing held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, following a high-powered emergency stakeholder meeting convened by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on June 11.

The meeting, which aimed to defuse rising ethnic tensions and halt recent disruptive protests that led to seize to oil facilities within Warri, was attended by Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and representatives of the Ijaw, Urhobo, and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities.

Addressing journalists at world press conference, yesterday at KFT event centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, the leaders in a joint statement revealed that while they chose to respect the Office of the President by accepting a adjusted 11:9 electoral ward ratio in favour of the Ijaws in Warri South West Local Government Area, the compromise represents a “very bitter pill to take.”

The joint statement which was signed by Chief Godspower Gbenekama, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, Chief Denbo-Denbofa Oweikporodor, Chief John Eranvor, Chief Arthur Akpodubakaye, Chief David Reje, and Hon. Samuel Ako, was officially copied to the Presidency, the Delta State Governor, the NSA, and the Director of the State Security Services (SSS).

According to the leaders, INEC’s raw field report originally recommended 14 wards for the majority Ijaw population and four for the Itsekiris based on actual population and landmass but political interventions have since inflated Itsekiri wards across the local governments from 21 to 27, while reducing Ijaw wards from 27 to 24.

Despite describing the outcome as an “obvious injustice,” the Ijaw and Urhobo coalitions stated they accepted the presidential intervention solely as a mark of respect for the nation’s commander-in-chief and to foster sustainable peace ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Going forward, however, they issued a stern ultimatum to the federal government and the electoral umpire.

“Our firm and irrevocable position is that we would not accept “any further” alteration to the INEC’s delineation report presented to stakeholders on the 20th day of May, 2026,” the statement read.

“INEC must not do any alteration to the report in any form whatsoever and under any circumstances.”, they warned.

The Ijaws and Urhobos accused the Itsekiris of attempting to truncate the peace process by opposing the rotation of key legislative seats, local government chairmanships, and commissioner appointments across the three Warri LGAs.

The press release read by Chief Okumagba held; “At the meeting, representatives of the ethnic nationalities were asked to present their proposal for power sharing in the Warri Federal Constituency. The Ijaws and Urhobos in response proposed for the sharing/rotation of the House of Representatives Seats for Warri Federal Constituency 1 and Warri Federal Constituency 11, the Chairmanship of Warri North, Warri South West and Warri South Local Government Areas and appointment of Commissioners in all the three Local Government Areas to be rotated/shared.

“However, the Itsekiris in response opposed the inclusion of rotation of Warri Federal Constituency 1, Chairmanship of the three Warri Local Government Areas and Commissioner appointment on the basis that the Presidential Directive applies to only the rotation of the proposed Warri Federal Constituency 11 and that the other issues are within the constitutional authority of the Delta State Government to mediate.

The leaders also expressed deep disappointment with the Itsekiri delegation during subsequent peace talks held at the NSA’s office on June 12 to draft a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on holistic power-sharing and rotation.

“We state that, this was an obvious ploy by the Itsekiris to truncate the Presidential intervention and signing of MOU to resolve the issues arising from the implementation of the Supreme Court ordered fresh delineation of Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State”.

Describing the Itsekiri delegation’s conduct as a “complete disrespect to the Person and Office of the President,” the Ijaw and Urhobo leaders explained that they only signed a partial MOU concerning the newly proposed Warri Federal Constituency II on the advice of NSA Nuhu Ribadu to keep the peace process alive.

They warned that the clock is ticking for the 2027 general elections. They demanded that INEC immediately upload the Registration Areas and Polling Units report to its portal and commence a special registration and transfer of voters.

“We state in conclusion that any further delay in the implementation of the delineation report and attempt to alter the report would amount to a betrayal of trust by the Federal Government and INEC, and we should not be blamed for the likely consequences that would follow,” the leaders warned.