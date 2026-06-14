Oyo school kidnap: CCAN backs IGP Disu, expresses confidence in safe rescue of abducted pupils, teachers

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN) has expressed confidence that the pupils and Teachers recently abducted in Oyo State will be rescued unharmed, commending the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, for assuring Nigerians that the victims would return safely to their families in a manner of days

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Festus Fifen, and Secretary, Peter Ireh, the association said that the Inspector-General’s assurance reflected the professionalism, operational confidence and intelligence-driven policing strategy that have characterised the current leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Association pointed out that the assurance had provided renewed hope to the families of the abducted pupils and reassured Nigerians of the police’s commitment to protecting lives and combating criminality across the country.

According to the association, the confidence expressed by the police chief is backed by recent operational successes against kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, cultism and other violent crimes.

“At a moment of national anxiety over the fate of the abducted Oyo schoolchildren, the Inspector-General’s assurance that they will be rescued unhurt reflects not only confidence in the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force but also an unwavering commitment to ensuring that every mission reaches a successful conclusion,” the statement said.

The association noted that under IGP Disu’s leadership, the police had strengthened intelligence gathering, expanded community engagement and enhanced accountability, leading to significant gains in the fight against crime

It also cited the arrest of hundreds of suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, terrorists, cultists and murder suspects, as well as the rescue of at least 277 kidnap victims in coordinated operations nationwide.

It specifically referenced the recent rescue of Mrs. Olaide Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, who were abducted in Ibadan, Oyo State, on June 3, 2026, describing the operation as evidence of the effectiveness of the Force’s intelligence-led policing strategy.

According to the association, the successful rescue reinforced public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force’s capacity to respond swiftly and professionally to security challenges while prioritising the safety of victims.

CCAN further commended the Inspector-General’s ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the Force through people-centred initiatives and modern policing strategies.

The association said that the current leadership had demonstrated that effective policing could be firm, professional and respectful of citizens’ rights, adding that intelligence-led operations and improved public engagement were helping to transform public perception of the police.

It also noted what it described as improvements in police-citizen relations, including a reduction in arbitrary arrests, improved responses to distress calls and greater transparency in police communication.

The association urged the Inspector-General to sustain the ongoing reforms by strengthening professionalism and intensifying efforts against criminality across the country.

It also pledged its continued support for the police leadership in its efforts to improve national security and build a more accountable and people-oriented police institution.