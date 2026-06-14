Kebbi Gov’s wife, Agric Ministry empower 3,500 women farmers for homes garden

Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Kebbi Governor, Mrs. Zainab Nasir Idris, have empowered 3,500 women farmers with farms tools and training to boost their homes garden.

The event, tagged 2026 edition of the ‘Every Home A Garden’ programme’ was held in Birnin Kebbi which was part of efforts to enhance food security across the state.

While speaking at the event, the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Zainab Nasir Idris, noted that, the initiative was a practical and effective strategy for empowering families to cultivate vegetables and other crops within their homes.

She said that the efforts would improve nutrition, generate income, and contribute to food security.

Idris emphasized the crucial role of women in ensuring food security and family well-being, urging participants to embrace home gardening as a sustainable means of providing fresh and nutritious food for their families.

The Governor’s Wife announced the distribution of solar-powered water pumps, insecticides, power tillers, fertilizers, and improved seeds to women farmers across the state to enhance agricultural productivity and improve yields.

In his remark, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Shehu Mu’azu, reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Nasir Idris’ administration to agricultural transformation and food security.

He added that the state government would continue to support programmes aimed at increasing food production, improving livelihoods, and empowering citizens through agriculture.