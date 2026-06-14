Adeleke accuses APC thugs of attacking Osogbo monarch

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged that thugs sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked the palace of the Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Larooye II and attempted to shoot the monarch during recent violence in Osogbo.

In a statement shared on his X account on Sunday, Adeleke claimed the monarch became a target after publicly endorsing him for a second term in office.

“The Ataoja of Osogbo, one of Nigeria’s most revered royal fathers, said he was shot at by APC thugs inside his own palace. His subjects were hit by live bullets. Kabiyesi himself was the target,” Adeleke wrote.

“Why? Because he stood with his people. Because he chose good governance over thuggery. And yet Kabiyesi stood tall and declared: ‘Osogbo will stand for Imole’.”

The governor challenged APC National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, to address the incident, describing him as a son of Osogbo.

“Osun APC has gone too far — and I am directly challenging the National Secretary of the APC, a son of Osogbo, to call his party members to order,” Adeleke said.

“Why did they send thugs to your father’s palace? Why did they desecrate the throne that raised you?”

“Your party did this. Your royal father was the target. Your Osogbo is bleeding. Silence is a choice. Make yours wisely.”

The governor further described the alleged attack on the monarch as an assault on the entire Osogbo community.

“Enough is enough. I call on the Inspector-General of Police to act urgently. Desperate politicians must be exposed and disgraced,” he added.

Speaking at a gathering organised by the Ajegunle Tradesmen and Artisans Group, the Ataoja confirmed that he survived an attack during the recent unrest in Osogbo and Ede.

“On that day, some gunmen shot my son, who is the head of a political party in Osun. They also attacked me in the palace that same day. But I survived the attack,” the monarch said.

“As I speak to you, with the consent of my governor and our leaders, the culprit is now in remand in Ilesa. Since then, I have not stopped praying. We shall continue to manage the issues.”

The latest exchange comes amid escalating political tensions in Osun State ahead of the next governorship election, with both the ruling administration and opposition figures trading accusations over a series of violent incidents across the state.