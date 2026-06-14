Tinubu hails Okoye for 14‑year unblemished record in public service at 40

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday hailed Mark Okoye, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the South‑East Development Commission (SEDC), for sustaining a 14‑year “unblemished” record in public service as he marks his 40th birthday on June 15.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised Okoye’s dedication, resilience and consistent commitment to public duty, urging him to sustain the momentum in steering the SEDC to fulfil its developmental mandate for the South‑east.

“Okoye has demonstrated an unbroken record of service spanning 14 years,” the statement said, adding that the President commends his passion for service and encourages him not to relent.

Okoye’s public sector career includes leadership roles in Anambra State where he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, Special Adviser to the governor, and Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners — appointments the Presidency said prepared him for his current responsibilities at the SEDC.

Highlighting his administration’s youth‑centred approach, President Tinubu said the presence of Okoye and other innovative young leaders in key positions boost optimism about the nation’s future and its development prospects.

The President said he joined family, friends and well‑wishers in wishing Okoye a happy 40th birthday, good health and renewed strength as he continues his public service.