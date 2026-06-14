Abubakar death: CISLAC urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency on insecurity, probe Defence spending

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a national state of emergency on insecurity and order an immediate probe into defence spending after the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar in bandits’ captivity, describing the incident as a “tragic symbol” of systemic security failures.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC said the killing highlights the widening reach of criminal networks and the inability of existing security structures to protect Nigerians despite massive budgetary allocations.

“The death of a retired Major General in captivity is not only a personal tragedy but a national one that reflects the alarming state of insecurity in the country,” Rafsanjani said. “If a decorated military officer who dedicated his life to defending Nigeria can fall victim to bandits, then ordinary Nigerians face even greater risk.”

CISLAC called on President Tinubu to immediately declare a national emergency on insecurity to enable coordinated, intensive interventions across affected regions. The group argued that such a declaration would unlock faster, centralized responses and compel stricter accountability for security operations.

Rafsanjani pointed to President Tinubu’s June 12 Democracy Day disclosure that the 2026 budget committed N5.41 trillion to defence and security — the largest security allocation in Nigeria’s history — and urged the presidency to reconcile spending with outcomes on the ground.

“Trillions of naira are being spent, yet insecurity is worsening. The President must order a full audit of defence spending and security votes at federal and state levels to ensure transparency and that resources are being used effectively to protect citizens,” he said.

CISLAC also cited Amnesty International’s April 2026 report that recorded at least 1,100 abductions between January and April in northern Nigeria, noting that kidnappings and attacks on rural communities and schools continue to rise. The group warned that the trend is eroding public confidence and discouraging school attendance in affected areas.

Rafsanjani blamed systemic failures — weak intelligence coordination, negligence, and corruption in the security sector — for creating conditions in which criminal groups can operate with impunity despite multiple intelligence agencies such as the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve inter-agency coordination, and dismantle the networks supporting these criminal activities,” he said, urging immediate reforms to close operational gaps.

Besides the call for a national emergency and audit, CISLAC demanded better welfare, training, equipment and operational capacity for security personnel and recommended intelligence-led, proactive operations. The organisation also cautioned that any move toward state policing must be underpinned by robust legal and accountability frameworks to prevent abuses.

Rafsanjani chastised political leaders for prioritising electoral politics over security, saying, “Governance becomes meaningless without citizen safety.” He urged the National Assembly to intensify oversight of security institutions and ensure proper utilisation of security resources.

CISLAC concluded by reiterating demands for a comprehensive security sector reform, improved community engagement, and sustained political will to restore peace and protect Nigerians.