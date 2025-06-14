By John Ogunsemore

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has raised the alarm over fake images and voices of popular cleric, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and broadcaster, Seun Okinbaloye being used to deceive the public on Facebook.

In a Friday statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, ARCON warned the public to be wary of fake and unethical advertisements on Facebook exploiting the names, images and voices of Adeboye, Okinbaloye and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

It said the image and voice of Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), are being used to promote a cure for prostatitis (prostate cancer) for one Dr. Zayo Mokoena.

ARCON added that the image and voice of Okinbaloye, a broadcaster with Channels Television, are being used in an advert for erectile dysfunction for one Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme.

The council further exposed fake advert for the Nigeria Customs Service’s impounded cars and bags of rice with solicitation for auction patronage from the public.

ARCON said, “A preliminary investigation shows that both Pastor Adeboye and Mr. Okinbaloye’s advertisements are computer/AI generated. The images and voices were used with the intention to mislead the public while the Nigerian Custom Services’ advertisement is a scam with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.”

The council said it has monitored these and similar ads on Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta Inc.

ARCON vowed to take all necessary steps, including legal action to sanction platform owners, advertisers, and advert agencies that engage in the exposure of unethical advertisements.

The council said it has mandated a special monitoring and enforcement task force to track advertisements across all platforms, swiftly identify and flag non-compliant advertisements.

“We urge the public to also support this initiative by reporting any advertisement which appears deceptive, unethical, illegal, and/or those with unrealistic claims/promises.

“As we continue to work towards building a more ethical and consumer-protective advertising environment in Nigeria, we call on all stakeholders and the advertising community to recommit to the principles of truthful, legal, decent, and responsible advertising. The era of false and misleading advertising, advertisement and marketing communication is over,” the statement further reads.