The member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency Ebonyi State in the house of representatives, Hon Joseph Nwobashi has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwobashi defected with the member representing Ezza North East state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon.Kelvin Kenechukwu Okeh and many executives of the party at the ward, local government and state levels.

Their defections took place last Saturday at Ebiaji, headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

Receiving them defectors, the Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, eulogized them for their decision to join the party.

He assured them that their decisions will bring good tidings to their constituencies.

He noted that the party was large enough to accommodate everyone who is supportive of the good policies and programmes of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The APC Chairman charged them to be of good conduct, and to respect those who were in the party before their defections.

In his speech, Nwobashi said he joined APC because of the love and respect Governor Francis Nwifuru has for him

He added that he was happy to rejoin the party, disclosing that he was one of the founding leaders of the APC in the state.

Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Council, Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh, in his remarks said his people had collectively resolved to support Governor Nwifuru and his re-election in 2027.

“Our people have collectively resolved that no Ezza man or woman will contest the 2027 Governorship election in Ebonyi State. Our candidate is Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“These people joining us today are doing so in line with the collective decision of our people. We are still expecting more defectors. I assure you, Mr. Chairman, that what happened in Ezza land in 2023 will not repeat itself.

“In 2027 we shall give the Governor the kind of votes that had not been witnessed in the history of politics in Ezza land”, he said.