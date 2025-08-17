From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the state assembly elections conducted in the Ghari/Tsanyawa constituency of Kano State.

Announcing the results on Sunday morning, the Returning Officer, Muhammad Waziri of Bayero University, declared the APC candidate, Garba Gwarmai, the winner after polling 31,472 votes.

Waziri, who is a professor at Bayero University, Kano, said Gwarmai defeated Yusuf Ali Maigado of the NNPP, who scored 27,931 votes.

Waziri explained that the supplementary elections became necessary after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the earlier polls in the constituency inconclusive.

According to him, the rerun covered polling units where voting was earlier cancelled or could not be held due to irregularities.

“With a margin of 3,541 votes, Garba Gwarmai of the APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and is hereby returned elected,” the Returning Officer stated.

APC supporters described the victory as a consolidation of the party’s strength in Kano politics, while some NNPP faithful vowed to study the results before deciding on the next line of action.

Daily Sun reports that the Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary polls are among several by-elections and rerun elections conducted across the country on Saturday.