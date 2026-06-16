Plateau: NIPSS under attack, two soldiers, one policeman killed

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Nigeria’s elite think-tank institution, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State, came under attack on Monday as armed men invaded the institution, killing three security operatives.

The victims were two soldiers and one police officer.

Our correspondent gathered that the attackers stormed the institute at about 11:40 p.m. and shot sporadically, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire with security personnel attached to the institution.

A staff member of the institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorised to speak, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, though the attack was unexpected, the security operatives guarding the complex were up to their games as they engaged the attackers in a ferocious confrontation to prevent them from gaining access to the institution.

The staff member disclosed that three security personnel lost their lives during the attack, made up of two soldiers and one police officer attached to the institute’s security department.

He, however, wondered at the motive behind the attack.

A resident of Kuru, the institution’s host community, Bulus Haruna, told newsmen that the staccato bursts of gunshots that late evening were so fierce, breaking the eerie silence of the night, that they threw the entire residents of Kuru, Vom, the host community of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI ) and surrounding communities into apprehension.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the attack, said that the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Reacting to the incident, the Head, Public Affairs Department of National Institute, Dr Osime Samuel, in a statement, said that the incident was quickly brought under control by conscious security operatives attached to the institute

The statement said, “The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, wishes to inform the public that a security incident occurred in the vicinity of the Institute in the early hours of today.

“The situation was promptly brought under control through the swift response of security personnel and relevant security agencies. There is currently no threat to the safety of participants, staff, residents, or facilities of the Institute, and normal activities are continuing as scheduled.

“Security agencies have commenced investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. As investigations are ongoing, it would be premature to speculate on the nature, scope, or outcome of the event.

“The Institute is therefore unable to confirm details currently circulating on social media and other unofficial platforms.

“NIPSS is working closely with the appropriate authorities and will provide verified information as soon as it becomes available. We urge members of the public and the media to rely on official communications from the Institute and relevant security agencies.

“The Management of NIPSS remains committed to the safety and security of all members of the Institute community and appreciates the professionalism of the security personnel and agencies involved in the response.”