JAMB releases 2026 UTME mop-up results

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise conducted for candidates who missed the main examination due to technical challenges and biometric verification issues.

The mop-up examination was held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, to accommodate affected candidates and ensure they were not denied the opportunity to participate in the admission process.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced the release of the results in a statement on Tuesday, urging candidates to check their scores through the Board’s approved result-checking channels.

He disclosed that with the release of the mop-up results, the Board would immediately commence the ranking of candidates, a critical stage in the admission process.

According to him, printing of result slips for admission purposes is expected to begin before the weekend.

JAMB expressed appreciation to candidates and stakeholders for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the conduct of the 2026 UTME and the subsequent mop-up exercise.

The Board, however, emphasised that the mop-up examination was the final opportunity for eligible candidates to sit the 2026 UTME.

“There will be no further examination after this exercise,” the Board stated.