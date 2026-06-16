Adeleke confident Accord party will remain on ballot despite court judgment

By Lawrence Agbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed confidence that the Accord Party will remain on the ballot for the upcoming Osun governorship election despite a recent Federal High Court judgment involving the deregistration of five political parties.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor maintained that legal developments surrounding the matter would not affect the party’s participation in the August 15 election.

Adeleke argued that the Court of Appeal had already issued an order for a stay of proceedings, expressing surprise that the Federal High Court still proceeded to deliver judgment on the case.

He cited the appellate court’s position that the delivery of judgment formed part of ongoing proceedings, insisting that the lower court acted contrary to a subsisting directive.

“It is on record before Honourable Justice Peter Lifu that in the record of proceedings of the Court of Appeal of 22nd May, 2026 and which was put before his Lordship as Exhibit MAC 2 the Court of Appeal specifically pronounced that ’The delivery of the judgement is still part of the proceedings of the Court.”

According to him, the legal dispute is already before the Court of Appeal, which is expected to hear the matter on Tuesday, adding that the rule of law would ultimately prevail.

“We will not only be on the ballot; we will win overwhelmingly the forthcoming governorship election,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He urged supporters across Osun State to remain calm and continue mobilisation, stressing that attempts to disrupt their political process would not succeed.

Adeleke also assured that the party’s campaign activities, including its flag-off scheduled for the following day, would proceed as planned despite what he described as attempts to create distractions.

“I also want to assure our people that the flag-off of our campaign is holding as scheduled tomorrow. They want to distract us. We are going ahead, and we are winning this election.”

“Our lawyers are taking all the necessary steps to right the wrong,” he added, reaffirming confidence in a favourable legal outcome.

The governor further maintained that the Accord Party remains fully positioned to participate in the election and dismissed concerns that the court ruling could affect its electoral prospects.

“I call on Osun people to remain calm and be assured that our rights will be affirmed and our party, the Accord, will be on the ballot on August 15th,” Adeleke said.