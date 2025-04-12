Unveils Ahmed Olajide-led executives at KLT chapter

Compt Edelduok declares N38bn in Q1

By Steve Agbota

The National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Emenike Nwokeoji, on Friday, introduced the newly elected executives of the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) led by its Chairman, Ahmed Olajide Bell,o, to the management of the KLT Customs Command.

On the entourage of the President were his national officers, including the Vice President, Prince Segun Oduntan, the National Secretary, Olumide Fakanlu, and the Zonal Coordinator, Femi Anifowoshe, among others.

The team were received by the KLT Customs Comptroller, Joy Edelduok.

Speaking on activities of the customs command, Compt Edelduok said that out of the 13 bonded warehouses under the command, very few of them are in active operation.

Despite this drop in trade volume, she said the command generated N38 billion for the first quarter of 2025. and this reflects a 61 per cent increase over the first quarter of 2024.

According to her, without the active participation of ANLCA and other stakeholders, the Customs would not be able to achieve its target.

“I want to say that without the active participation of our stakeholders, the agents, the associations, I’m not sure we’ll be able to achieve our revenue goals. So, I want to say thank you for the cooperation we’ve had thus far. And coming today, I want to appeal for continued cooperation, continued collaboration, which is one of the main policy thrusts of our CGC, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi,” she said.

She acknowledged the importance of the role ANLCA plays at the command, even as she pledged a better working relationship with every one of the new Executives of the KLT Chapter led by its Chairman, Ahmed Olajide Bello.

On trade facilitation, Compt Edelduok appealed to the ANLCA team to canvass their importers to make use of KLT command as the Port of destination, assuring 24-hour cargo delivery.

She also urged the agents and importers to make genuine and honest declarations at all times, to ensure faster cargo clearance.

“I want to appeal; we know that you are the ones that interface with your importers; we don’t know your importers; you are the ones that we know. So you are the ones that will take the word back to them to bring their consignment to KLT,” she said.

Also speaking, ANLCA President Emenike Nwokeoji introduced his KLT executives to the Customs Comptroller, saying that the association has returned to take its pride of place after suffering a five-year internal crisis in 2018.

“We are here to introduce to you our new executives of the chapter; we have gone through some issues in ANLCA for some years since 2018, and through the intervention of the CGC, we are now one big united family. The ANLCA you used to know is back, and we have taken black our rightful place,” he said

Emenike assured the Customs boss that the association would embark on a Crusade and champion the movement of cargoes to KLT Command, even as he commended the leadership style of the Comptroller.

“Our duty is to market commands; you cannot talk to the importers; no matter what you tell them, the importer would listen to us more than you. We have been on the issue of transire for a very long time, it is unfortunate that it is an internal issue between the officers of Customs.

“If you, as next door neighbour to the ports, are complaining, you can imagine what the inland terminals are going through on this transire.

The importer has the right to dictate where his cargo should go; you cannot impose it on him. For an importer or agent to choose a particular port, there must be something they are getting there. In our business, speed of clearance is important; whoever enters the market first will determine the price before others. Please keep up the good work you are doing at the command.

“Trade facilitation is important, everything should not be about revenue. If the infraction is something you can overlook, please overlook it and caution the agent. The officers should please take it easy with an average agent, we are going through a whole lot,” he appealed

On the aspect of making honest declarations, the ANLCA President pledged to continue sensitising agents and importers across the board on the need to ensure honest declarations.

“The speed of the Cargo clearance cannot be what it ought to be if the declaration is not right, we are sensitising our importers and members on the need to always make honest declarations,” he said

Speaking in the same vein, the Vice National President of ANLCA, Prince Segun Oduntan, assured the KLT Customs boss that the association would now put efforts into ensuring that containers are stemmed to the command.

“On the stemming of containers to this command, we are going to put our effort into it. As per the issue of delays in transires, since you have assured us, I can now tell my importer to use KLT, let us try them out, even if it is with ten containers. After this, we would continue to tell others.

“The atmosphere here is very good, when you have women in management positions, we believe things go better. As we step out of here today, we will do more to assist you,” he said

Speaking when the visitation train moved to the KLT Chapter Secretariat, the chapter Chairman, Ahmed Olajide Bello, appreciated the ANLCA President for his unwavering support and leadership, adding, “Your presence here today underscores the importance of this chapter to the broader ANLCA vision.

“To our esteemed stakeholders and our members, we appreciate your collaboration and we look forward to strengthening our participation for smoother trade facilitation at KLT Chapter

“To our terminal operators and government agencies, your role in port operations is indispensable, and we are committed to fostering a harmonious working relationship with you all.

“This new executive is aware of the responsibilities before us; our mission is to clear and promote trade efficiency, compliances, and stakeholder collaboration at KLT terminal. With your support, we are confident of achieving remarkable progress,” Olajide stated.

Addressing members at the Secretariat, the ANLCA National President, Emenike Nwokeoji also urged the members to work together in peace and support the new Executives, adding that no leader can function beyond the support given to him by members.

“I do not doubt that Ahmed Olajide Bello and his team would leave a mark at this chapter, and the end of their tenure, you would even plead with them to stay longer.

“Please, count on our support; one of the supports we would give you is to get a Secretariat that is befitting of a 71-year-old association that ANLCA is,” he said.