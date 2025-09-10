From Isaac Job, Uyo

Indigenous skilled workers in Akwa Ibom have dragged an oil company, its contractor, and subcontractor before the Federal High Court, Uyo, over alleged conspiracy and violation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

The case filed under Suit No. FHC/UY/CS/98/2025 was instituted by the Association of Skilled Professionals Welfare in Oil and Gas, Nigeria. The defendants listed are Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria, Awaritse Nigeria Ltd, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and Boskalis Subsea Services Limited.

In the summons made available to journalists in Uyo, the plaintiffs argued that the defendants breached key provisions of the NOGICD Act, which stipulates that indigenous service companies and Nigerian professionals should be given exclusive consideration in oil and gas operations.

The plaintiffs claimed they have the technical capacity and long-standing experience, having executed similar contracts for ExxonMobil—now Seplat Energy—for years.

However, they alleged that such contracts have been wrongfully awarded to foreign companies and personnel.

Among the reliefs sought, the association prayed the court to declare that:

The defendants violated the Local Content Act by denying Nigerian workers their rightful opportunities.

The third defendant (NCDMB) failed in its statutory duty to protect indigenous interests.

The third defendant also refused to furnish the plaintiffs with approval documents allegedly granted to the fourth defendant (Boskalis) to employ foreigners for jobs meant for Nigerians.

Speaking to our reporter in Uyo at the weekend, the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Victor Monday said the legal action became necessary after oil companies continuously ignored the union’s concerns.

“We decided to approach the court to examine the consequences of their actions. The court will also provide remedies based on extant laws of Nigeria,” he said.

“We will furnish the court with relevant documents showing how they have denied and cheated Nigerians despite the provisions of the Local Content Act.”

The case is expected to come up for mention and subsequent hearing next week.