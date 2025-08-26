From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Barely a week after terrorists killed some 30 worshipers in a mosque in Malumfashi Local Government, Kastina State,the hoodlums struck again in the early hours of yesterday, killing a vigilance security personnel and abducted a family of three.

The Katsina state Police Command in a statement said the incident occurred at the Filin Canada Quarters in Katsina metropolis.

In a statement , Kastina state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said,”Today, Tuesday, August 26,2025, at about 3 am, some suspected gunmen armed with dangerous weapons attacked the residence of one Anas Ahmadu, of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, kidnapping him, his wife and daughter,Jidda Anas.

“Also the hoodlums shot one Abdullahi Muhammad, of the same address, a member of the local vigilance.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO quickly rushed to the scene, restoring normalcy in the area as investigation commenced with a view to tracking and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, in company of the command management team, Area Commander Metro, DPOs within the metro, as well as the command OC Anti-Kidnapping, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

“He then, deployed additional personnel and assets to ensure prompt rescue of the victims and arrest of the perpetrators.

“Furthermore, the command calls on members of the public to at all times report suspicious and criminal activities to the nearest police station or make use of the command’s emergency line for prompt and decisive action against all forms of criminal activities.

“We further call on anyone with useful information to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation. All information given will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”

There has been a disturbing surge in terror attacks in recent weeks in Katsina’s rural and urban centres.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, was at the Government House on Monday to sympathize with the people over the Malumfashi massacre,which reportedly claimed a total of about 50 residents of Matau community in Malumfashi.

According to Oluyede,”While we have personnel within a limited operational space, we cannot succeed without active support from the people.

“The Nigerian Army belongs to the people. Your cooperation is vital to making Katsina State safer.”