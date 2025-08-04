This is renewed hope for us Coach Rene Wakama

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

At a prestigious presidential reception in Abuja, following Nigeria’s record fifth consecutive Afrobasket triumph, D’Tigress standouts Sarah Ogoke and Coach Rene Wakama shared their emotions and gratitude as the nation honoured the team for their remarkable achievement.

Ogoke, speaking at the ceremony, conveyed deep appreciation for the recognition and reflected on a decade of dominance representing Nigeria, said she was particularly happy she now has a home to call her own that she can visit with her family.

“We haven’t lost a game in 10 years — 10 years playing for Nigeria, and now we have five consecutive Afrobasket titles. I feel amazing. I’m thankful for the government, for the fans, the 250 million people of Nigeria, the greatest black nation on the planet. I’m thankful to be able to wear this jersey. I wear it with pride, and I’m thankful to finally have my own home in Nigeria… so I can return, bring my son and husband, and finally enjoy the fruit of our labors.”

On the special significance of this moment after years of service, she added: “I’ve been playing for Nigeria since 2011 — this is my eighth Afrobasket. I’m so thankful that President Tinubu has done this special honour for us. I’m thankful for our coaches, my teammates… God bless Nigeria.”

Ogoke also highlighted the resilience of Nigerian women, referencing the praise received from the First Lady, Remi Tinubu: “Her Excellency mentioned the power of Nigerian women. Naija no dey carry last. We’re built for this. We do extraordinary things. It’s natural, it’s normal, it’s average for us to go above and beyond — being a physician, being a mother, being a five-time consecutive champion. It’s in my DNA as a Nigerian.”

On her part, Coach Wakama, praised the players’ commitment and the profound impact of this national recognition: “We’re so thankful, so, so thankful for His Excellency. This is life-changing for some of these girls, life-changing for us. This is what we need — renewed hope. We’re so thankful for this, and we hope for more to come.”

She emphasised the unity behind Nigeria’s sporting excellence: “It was easy representing Nigeria — a country that we love, and a sport that we love. So it’s easy when we love our country, we love each other, and we want to represent the country well.”

Coach Wakama spoke highly of Ogoke’s leadership and the inspiration she provides as a mother, captain, and medical professional: “Sarah is a former captain. She’s a leader. She’s a doctor back home. Sarah has the mental capacity to do what we need her to do. Her leadership is amazing — that’s what helped us get through this championship.”

When asked about the secret to their continued success, she concluded simply: “God is good. God is good.”