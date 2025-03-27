From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Adewale, said the police under his command would ensure that FCT residents were safe and secured in their homes, workplaces and public spaces.

This is just as the commissioner has urged FCT residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities and cooperate with the command in maintaining security in the territory.

Adewale, who gave the assurance at media briefing on his vision and mission to the FCT, police command, equally pledged to deploy technology to monitor and ensure quick response to criminal activities in the FCT.

To ensure a secure FCT, the commissioner said

“We will strive to deploy state-of-the-art technology, including CCTV cameras, drones and digital crime mapping tools to monitor and respond to criminal activities in real time.

“A 24/7 Command and Control centre will be established to coordinate rapid responses to emergencies, with a view to reducing response-to-distress time,” he said.

He said the command, under his watch would adopt a proactive approach to crime prevention by leveraging on intelligence, technology and community partnerships.

Adewale said his administration would foster a strong relationship between the police and the community by ensuring that police were seen as partners in security rather than enforcers.

The new CP said he would uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and accountability with the Police Command in the FCT.

“To achieve these goals, we will strengthen the community policing initiative by working closely with community leaders, youth groups and traditional leaders to identify and address security challenges at the grassroots.

“We will embark on town regular hall meetings and community engagement programme to foster trust and collaboration with stakeholders.

“We will re-jig our State Intelligence Department (SID) to a more robust intelligence unit to gather, analyse and act on actionable intelligence to prevent crimes before they occur,” he said.

He further stated that the command would strengthen partnership with the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to enhance information sharing.

He also said his administration would enforce zero tolerance police for corruption and misconduct, adding that any officer found, engaging in unprofessional conduct would be made to face disciplinary action.