Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to ensuring more service delivery and infrastructure upgrades to create communal wealth and improve the state’s economy.

While accepting the latest award from City People as the Most Impactful Governor of the Year in Infrastructure, Adeleke said his administration remains unwavering in its commitment to completing all ongoing projects and building new ones.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Adeleke said his goal is to bridge the huge infrastructure deficit inherited from the previous administration by spreading development across local governments, main cities, and town centres.

He appreciated the award from City People and other reputable organisations, noting that world-class infrastructure is essential for rapid economic growth.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, May 26, 2025, quoted Adeleke as saying, “Osun State under our watch is getting upgraded infrastructure in transport, education, health, agriculture, water, power, and digital economy, among others. We will not stop until Osun attains the number one position in infrastructure rating.”

Similarly, Adeleke has advocated the adoption of Asian and Arab models in Nigeria’s diaspora policy.

He gave the advice while delivering a weekend lecture in London at an event organised by the Cultural Hangout Festival (CHF), held in commemoration of Africa Day.

Represented by Otunba Soji Adewusi, Adeleke said a sustainable cultural renaissance and economic empowerment of Africans in the diaspora demand the adoption of Arab, Indian, and Asian strategies.

“The Asian, Indian, and Arab communities in the diaspora are tightly knit together. They not only maintain strong cultural ties in the diaspora, but they also maintain coordinated linkages with their home communities. The Pakistanis, the Indians, the Arabs never neglect their cultural practices nor sever ties with their home base. They build their success stories on the traditions and customs which they imported into the diaspora.

“As of today, all over Europe and North America, the Asians are the most successful immigrant communities. Their weaponisation of culture as a platform of empowerment works so well for the Asians that Africans should take a cue. The abandonment of individualism as a migrant strategy works for the Asians, and it should work for Africans,” Adeleke said.