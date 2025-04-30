From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has affirmed it will enforce the bail conditions imposed on businesswoman Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, despite a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering her release on those terms on Wednesday, April 30.

Justice Inyang Ekwo directed the EFCC to expedite Achimugu’s release after her earlier administrative bail, granted through her lawyer on February 12, 2024, was revoked and replaced with new conditions. EFCC counsel Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, opposed a motion by Achimugu’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, to vary the bail terms.

The court upheld the EFCC’s objection, leading the defence to withdraw the application.

“Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the EFCC to facilitate the release of a businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, on the Commission’s bail conditions,” said EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement.

“This order was made on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the court was informed that Achimugu’s previous bail to her lawyer was revoked by the Commission and fresh conditions were issued.”

Achimugu, under investigation for alleged conspiracy, money laundering, obtaining money by false pretence, corruption, and possession of properties suspected to be unlawfully acquired, was arrested on April 29 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon returning from London.

Justice Ekwo ordered all parties to report compliance with the directive on May 2.