Ahead of the 2027 general election, the government appointees under the administration of the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has declared total support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking at world press conference in Lokoja, the Chairman of Combined State government appointees Forum who doubles as Chairman of Forum of Special Advisers to the Governor, Hon Bode Adeyemi says the endorsement has become very necessary given the exceptional performance of the President in the last two years, emphasizing that the current presidency have drawn Nigeria out of the negative economic, security, infrastructure, education and healthcare rating and stabilized the system into one that is forward looking and promising as recently alluded to by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria during a public function where he declares Nigeria as an investable destination.

The spokesperson for the group says that Nigeria’s general well-being as a Nation was at an all time low on all fronts before May 29, 2023, affirming that the last two years have brought unimaginable stability, undeniable direction and noticeable improvement that requires time to consolidate. He opined that the policy direction of government have brought Nigeria back from the woods where it sank prior to 29th May, 2023 and now on the path of unstoppable progress towards shared prosperity for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Hon Olabode says the Tinubu administration has achieved great feats in running an economy that allocates huge resources to the sub national governments that have in turn ended endemic non payment of salaries, persistent Labour unions strike, unmotivated workforce and lack of financial resources to run as states and local governments.

He describes the removal of subsidies on petroleum products, dollars, electricity that jacked up accruals, legal stamping of LGAs authoriomy, various rail and roads construction across the country, results oriented social intervention programs, unprecedented healthcare development projects and many more as the giant strides of this administration that needs time to deliver rewarding results.

The group also endorsed the second term project of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo whom they described as humane leader whose egalitarian leadership have turned around the well being of the people and have made Kogi state to be one of the fastest growing state.

They said Governor Ododo have justified the mandate freely given to him hence deserved another term to continue to make the state proud and deliver more good governance.

The joint appointees forum which contains leadership of Forum of Commissioners, Forum of Special Advisers, Forum of Senior Speial Assistants, Forum of Local Government Special Assistants and Forum of Ward Special Assistants whose members spread across the state vow to use their numbers, strategic positions and political weight to deliver 239000 votes to President Bola Tinubu and all the 2027 Candidates of the party in the state.

The group therefore announced the creation of the KOGI CONTINUITY MANDATE as the political organization under which platform it shall carry out all activities geared towards mobilizing electorates for the actualization of the Tinubu-Ododo Continuity mandate.