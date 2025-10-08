Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has believed that the team can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles presently rank third in Group C, with 11 points from eight games.

Eric Chelle’s team is set to face the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Squirrels of the Benin Republic in their final two qualifying games.

They will be guests of Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday.

The Super Eagles will round up their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Benin Republic next week Tuesday.

Mikel said the players must take responsibility, and fight for the nation.

“It’s going to be a crime, an absolute crime, if Nigeria doesn’t make it to the World Cup again,” Mikel said on the ObiOne Podcast.

“We love our football too much. Our World Cup fate is in the players’ hands. They have to win these two games—no excuses.”