ADC rejects court order for deregistration, alleges plot to cripple opposition

By Lawrence Agbo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned a Federal High Court judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the decision as a calculated attempt to weaken opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the deregistration of the ADC, Accord Party, Action Peoples Party, Action Alliance and Zenith Labour Party over alleged failure to meet constitutional and electoral requirements relating to political party performance.

The case was filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators, which argued that parties that fail to attain stipulated electoral benchmarks should be removed from the register of political parties.

Reacting to the judgment, the ADC said it was alarmed by what it called a departure from constitutional principles and established legal procedures.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party argued that the decision contradicted existing legal precedents and even conflicted with submissions previously made by INEC during the proceedings.

According to the ADC, the electoral commission had informed the court that the party remained compliant with all constitutional and statutory requirements and had not violated any condition that could justify its deregistration.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to warn, in the strongest possible terms, against any attempt to use the judiciary as an instrument to undermine democracy and plunge Nigeria into a major political crisis.

“We are deeply alarmed by the judgment reportedly delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case filed by the so-called National Forum of Former Legislators seeking the de-registration of the ADC and four other political parties. This judgment stands in direct conflict with constitutional principles and all known judicial processes and procedures.”

The party maintained that INEC had clearly stated that deregistration of political parties must be based strictly on legal provisions and not on political considerations or external pressures.

The ADC also challenged the circumstances surrounding the judgment, claiming that the trial court proceeded with the matter despite an order from the Court of Appeal directing a stay of proceedings pending the determination of related issues.

It described the development as a serious breach of judicial procedure and an affront to the hierarchy of courts.

The opposition party further alleged that the ruling formed part of a broader effort to diminish opposition platforms and reduce political competition before the next election cycle.

“We are therefore left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of the ruling party’s persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC,” the statement said.

The ADC noted that the judgment came shortly after it concluded its primary elections and intensified preparations for the 2027 polls, including the presidential contest.

Warning against what it termed judicial interference in the political process, the party said attempts to remove opposition parties through the courts could destabilise the country’s democratic system.

“Any attempt to eliminate the country’s major opposition party through judicial manoeuvring… is a direct invitation to anarchy,” the party stated.

It insisted that the issue extends beyond party registration and touches on the ability of Nigerians to have genuine political alternatives during elections.

The ADC vowed to challenge the ruling through all available legal channels and said it would continue engaging democratic stakeholders while protecting the interests of its members, candidates and supporters.

The party also disclosed plans to petition the National Judicial Council over the conduct of the trial judge, alleging actions capable of undermining public confidence in the judiciary.

While urging supporters and coalition partners to remain calm and law-abiding, the ADC reaffirmed its determination to participate in the 2027 elections.

“Let it be clearly stated: the ADC will not stand by while the democratic rights of millions of Nigerians are threatened. We reject any and all attempts to intimidate, suppress, deregister, or politically extinguish our party and other opposition parties through means that offend both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution.”

The party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress-led government of attempting to weaken opposition parties to secure an uncontested path to re-election, an allegation repeatedly denied by President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Despite the court ruling, the ADC expressed confidence that it would remain a political force and insisted that it would be on the ballot whenever the 2027 general elections are conducted