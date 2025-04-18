The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has finally revealed why he turned his back on the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Wike, who spoke during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, said he believed that Obi did not stand a realistic chance of winning the presidential race.

According to the former Rivers governor, Obi is a “social media candidate.”

“No, he has no chance to win election. I don’t go to where you see people like this kind of social media candidate. I don’t do social media candidate,” Wike said.

Wike added that as a politician, he analyses candidates based on their prospect of victory rather than those the masses believe are popular online.

“I said I see that as a politician, and I analyse the candidate who is likely to win.

“In politics, it’s not always the right that oh, this is the best candidate. No, no, no. You see Nigerians today, in politics, so many factors come in.”