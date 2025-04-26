From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

One person has been shot dead, two injured and many people missing in Ndiagu Amagu, Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a leadership tussle. The deceased, Nwoyika Ugbaloke and Thomas Ngaragu were reportedly attacked by some gunmen, but Ugbaloke couldn’t survive the attack.

Many people are said to be missing in the attack.

It was gathered that trouble started when a faction in the community imposed N40, 000 level on all the adults in Nduche Umuomara in the community, which did not go down well with another faction in the area.

It was also gathered that the faction that imposed the N40,000 levy on the adults was also selling lands belonging to the faction that opposed the levy.

A son of the deceased, Nwoyika Kingsley Emeka, lamented the killing of his father and called for arrest of his killers. He said the killers were moving freely in the community, sealing people’s farmlands with palm fronds and warning them never to set their feet on the farms until the fines were paid.

He alleged that the perpetrators were being protected by some highly placed persons in the community.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu said he had not received any report on the incident.

UNILAG students study for exams in darkness

•Rainstorm damages varsity cables, feeders

By Gabriel Dike

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has been without public power supply since Tuesday, following the devastation of electric cables and feeders in the university community.

It was gathered that the first semester exams for the 2024/2025 academic session is currently ongoing.

The absence of power supply also affected the provision of water for students to use, with many getting their water needs from alternate sources.

Two parents whose wards are in 200 level said the students on campus have been reading for exams without electricity.

One of the parents said he had to provide rechargeable lights and bags of sachet water for his son to prepare for the exams.

A staff member told Saturday Sun that Tuesday’s downpour damaged UNILAG cables and feeders.

The senior staff disclosed that staff at the Works and Services Department worked round the clock to fix the damaged cables and feeders.

In a circular on Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025, the university management appealed to staff and students to remain calm over the power outage on campus.

It reads: “The outage is due to damage to some power supply cables and feeder lines within the university power network system due to the heavy rainstorm of Tuesday night.

“Management regrets the inconvenience caused by the situation and is taking necessary steps to address the issue.”

“Members of the university community are kindly enjoined to remain calm, and note that staff of the Power Unit are currently working assiduously to repair the damages to ensure the restoration of power as soon as possible.”