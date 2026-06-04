Former APC youth leader secures NDC ticket in Gombe

From Paul Orude, Bauchi
Sadiq Abubakar, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, has emerged the winner of the Gombe State, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship primaries.
Abubakar disclosed this development in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi on Wednesday.
It could be recalled that the former APC National Youth Leader had dumped the APC, citing the hardship faced by many Nigerian homes due to difficult policies and programmes by the party.
According to him, the move was also driven by an objective of securing a free and fair victory in future election primaries to continue to serve the people with strength and integrity, and he promised to announce his newly adopted political party in no distant time.
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Speaking with newsmen after the governorship primaries, Abubakar expressed gratitude to the party leadership, delegates and supporters for the confidence reposed in him.
He described the nomination as a collective responsibility to the people of Gombe State.
“This honour is not for me alone but belongs to every young person searching for opportunity, every farmer striving to make a living, every mother hoping for a better future for her children, and every community yearning for development,” he affirmed.
“Just as I had testified when I defected to the NDC that this is a political party where members are treated fairly and equally, it is a party where members’ mandates are not stolen or suppressed for favoured individuals, and this attestation has manifested now,” he said.