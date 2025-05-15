From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old woman, Fatima Salisu, suspected of arms trafficking, and recovered 481 rounds of live ammunition in a targeted operation.

Salisu, from Funtua in Katsina State, was intercepted in the Azuba area of Lafia while allegedly transporting the ammunition through Keana and Doma local government areas, en route to criminal elements in Katsina. The arrest followed credible intelligence, prompting Commissioner of Police CP Shetima J. Mohammed to deploy the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

“In response to the actionable intelligence, our operatives moved swiftly and professionally. The operation led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of 400 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 81 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition,” said DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer, in a press release issued on Thursday, May 15.

Nansel noted that Salisu is in custody and undergoing intensive interrogation to uncover the arms trafficking network. “This is a major breakthrough in our fight against the proliferation of illicit arms, which fuels violent crimes, including armed banditry and terrorism. The investigation is ongoing, and we are working to identify and apprehend all those connected to this crime,” he said.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to securing Nasarawa State and urged residents to remain vigilant. “We call on members of the public to remain vigilant and share timely and credible information with security agencies to enable swift action against criminal activities,” Nansel added.