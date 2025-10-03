The Chairman, Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Prof. Funso Isolaowa, has urged stakeholders in Nigeria’s tourism sector to embrace innovative models and scholarly research that will drive sustainable transformation in the industry.

He made this call in his address at the 2025 World Tourism Day celebration held at the Tourism Village, YABATECH Epe Campus, with the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

Expressing delight at the turnout of tourism professionals, academics, and cultural promoters, Prof. Isolaowa commended the Department of Tourism Management Technology for hosting the annual event.

According to him, sustainable tourism provides green opportunities for emerging economies, creates jobs, strengthens local economies, contributes to infrastructure development, conserves the natural environment, and promotes cultural heritage.

He cited a recent United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) report, which projects international tourist arrivals to grow by five percent in the first half of 2025 despite global challenges.

The chairman also highlighted the contributions of Nigerian scholars and practitioners, including Prof. Owa Afolabi’s “SLITOURISM” model, which advocates for a scholarly-led approach to tourism development.

He emphasized that such indigenous models should guide national tourism policy and align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Encouraging students and professionals, he recommended the adoption of innovative theories such as Fordism, Keynesianism, Taylorism, and Keiretsu in shaping Nigeria’s tourism transformation.

Isolaowa further charged academics, professional associations, and policy makers to collaborate closely with the Federal Ministry of Tourism to drive sustainable growth in the sector.

The Rector YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, represented by the Deputy Rector (Administration), Fẹmi Lawal, called on Nigerians to harness the potentials of tourism as a catalyst for peace, unity, and economic development.

Abdul stressed that tourism is more than a leisure activity, describing it as “a bridge that connects people, cultures, and communities, promoting mutual understanding and harmony in a world that often needs it most.”

He added that Nigeria’s vast tourism potential from the serene beaches of Lagos to the historic walls of Badagry, the Osun-Osogbo cultural heritage, and the Obudu Mountain Resort positions the country as a hub for cultural exchange and peace-building.

“As the premier institution for technical and vocational education in Nigeria, YABATECH is committed to producing graduates who will drive sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that our cultural and natural resources are preserved for generations yet unborn,” he said.

The rector also urged students to embrace creativity and innovation to reposition the nation’s tourism sector, describing them as the “torchbearers of the future.”

He commended the Epe Campus for its contributions to hospitality and tourism education, describing its serene environment as “a beacon of excellence.”

In her welcome address, the Head of the Department of Tourism Management Technology, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Adedayo, stressed the need to harness the transformative power of tourism to drive economic growth, cultural exchange, and environmental protection.

Adedayo observed that this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” resonates strongly with Nigeria’s aspirations for inclusive development.

She added that tourism has the potential to be a force for good, fostering economic growth, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and inspiring environmental stewardship.

Also speaking at the event, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul Razaq Akanni Musa, the Orijeru of Igboye, urged Nigerians to value their cultural heritage, warning that history and tradition are being eroded by modernity and neglect.

He emphasized that “Nigeria has enough cultural wealth to attract the world. This is not only about identity; it is also about economic growth and future prosperity.”

The monarch therefore called on government, traditional rulers, and communities to work together to preserve heritage sites and cultural practices for future generations.

Lady Doja Otedola, the Matriarch of Otedola’s Dynasty and former first lady in Lagos State, in her remarks, commended YABATECH management for organizing the event.

While offering prayers for the students, she urged the college to prioritize indigenes whenever job opportunities arise, ensuring that host communities benefit.

The National Vice President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), in his remarks, pledged to deepen collaboration with YABATECH, particularly its Department of Tourism, in recognition of its contributions to tourism product development.

He praised the college for what he described as “iconic and destination-worthy innovations” in promoting tourism education.

The ATPN Vice President further noted that YABATECH has continued to distinguish itself with award-winning initiatives, which he said amounted to creating a “new product” for World Tourism Day.

The event, marked by a colorful gathering of students, featured cultural displays, project and cuisine exhibitions, interactive sessions, and awards for outstanding contributions to tourism. It aimed at deepening awareness of the role of tourism in fostering peace and unity in Nigeria.