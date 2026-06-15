UNICAL don seeks increase investment in maritime sector

From Aniekan Aniekan. Calabar

The Dean, Faculty of Oceanography in the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Francis Nwosu says Nigeria’s coastal cities face rising risks due to climate change and its ocean wealth is largely untapped.

Prof. Nwosu disclosed this while presenting a lecture: “Reimagine: Beyond the World We Know – A New Relationship With Our Ocean”, as part of activities marking this year’s World Ocean Day.

According to him, “Nigeria’s coastal cities are in danger, human activities continue to drive climate change and we’ve only explored 1% of the wealth that could save them.

“Oceans cover 71% of Earth’s surface. Nigeria’s maritime domain stretches for hundreds of kilometers yet; we have not explored our coastal waters.

“Coastal communities, especially fishermen, are already paying the price for our neglect. Their livelihoods are not abstract, they are sinking.”

“While fishermen watch fish stocks dwindle and pollution choke their nets, billions in blue economy wealth sit untouched beneath the waves.”

Nwosu commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, calling it a “strategic move” but insisted the ministry needs funding, modern laboratories, and trained manpower.

He disclosed that UNICAL is ready to lead marine research in Nigeria, but that they cannot explore the ocean with 20th-century tools.

Director of the Institute of Oceanography, Dr. Philomena Asuquo revealed that the health of the oceans is tied to human lives and protecting them is not a choice but a responsibility.

Guest speaker, Engr. Henry Okoroego maintained that Nigeria must put the ocean first in its conservation agenda for a sustainable future.