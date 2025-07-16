From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Some members of the Wuse Market Traders Association in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have accused the Chairman of the association, Mr Raphael Okorie, of illegal extortion, unauthorised construction of shops, and poor leadership practices.

The traders, who spoke under the aegis of a concerned group within the market, made the allegations while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr Nnaji Judah Chukwuazago alleged that the chairman has consistently abused his office by exploiting traders.

According to him, Mr Okorie is running the association like a personal enterprise, without recourse to due process or consultation with members.

Mr Chukwuazago further added that the activities of the Chairman have created tension within the market, warning that continued silence by authorities could lead to a breakdown of order.

While calling on the Federal Government and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to urgently intervene in the affairs of the market to avert further crisis.

Also speaking, Mr Prosper Chinedu, a trader in the market, said the ongoing construction of additional shops at the car park in the market does not align with the original plan of the market and called for the dissolution of the market union leadership for alleged poor representation.

Responding to the allegations, the Chairman, Wuse Traders Association, Mr Raphael Okorie, said that he had carried out his responsibility in line with the norms of the association and the mandate of his office.

Okorie said that he was ready to leave office as chairman, adding that he had no grudge against anyone and described the allegations as the handiwork of detractors.