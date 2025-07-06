From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on all Nigerians to fervently pray for President Bola Tinubu’s success, acknowledging the difficult but necessary steps the president is taking to steer the nation toward recovery and progress.

Speaking during a heartfelt thanksgiving service at Saint James Anglican Church in Asokoro, Abuja, Wike emphasised that the president’s efforts, though challenging, are deliberate and practical steps toward rescuing the country from its current difficulties.

“We must support our leaders spiritually as they work tirelessly for the nation’s future,” he said. “Prayer is a vital tool for success, especially in times of hardship.”

The also glorified God for His divine help throughout the recent commissioning of 16 major projects across the FCT.

Recognising President Tinubu’s pivotal role in the success of the projects, he highlighted the president’s commitment to national development by promptly approving the necessary funds for their execution. He pledged his unwavering loyalty to the administration and reiterated his determination to continue delivering projects that will ease the lives of FCT residents.

“We have a government that is determined to make changes,” Wike said. “President Tinubu is committed to these changes, and that is why he is giving us all the approvals we need. Nigerians should continue to pray for him as he navigates the challenges ahead.”

Wike expressed profound gratitude to God for the grace and strength that made possible the rapid and successful completion of critical infrastructural developments and policy reforms that have positively impacted Abuja’s residents. He stressed that without God’s guidance and the support of dedicated individuals around him, the ambitious projects would not have come to fruition.

“Returning thanks to God is not just a formality; it is a necessity,” Wike declared. “Throughout the 16 days of commissioning these projects, we experienced no accidents, no setbacks, and no loss of life. Such smooth progress is truly a blessing.”

Responding to remarks from Archdeacon and Vicar of Saint James Anglican Church, Venerable Ben Idume, about his religious affiliation, Wike identified himself as a Nigerian first and foremost, belonging to all faiths. He stated his openness to worshiping in any church or mosque, underscoring the importance of national unity over religious divisions.

He also assured the congregation that he would consider their request for the construction of the Piwoyi–Zhidu road, demonstrating his commitment to addressing community needs.

Earlier, the church Vicar Idume, prayed earnestly for Wike’s continued wisdom, guidance, and divine protection. He described Wike as a “child of destiny” and a shining light of God’s work in the FCT.

He also urged Nigerians to keep praying for their leaders and the country’s future. He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for appointing Wike as FCT Minister despite criticism and commended Wike for making the administration proud through his impactful work.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to infrastructural development in Abuja, Saint James Anglican Church honoured Wike with a special badge and an award inscribed “Ambassador of Christ.” The accolade celebrated his dedication, leadership, and the positive transformation he has brought to the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike was accompanied by Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, former governors of Avenue, Samuel Ortom and Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, among other dignitaries.