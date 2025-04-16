From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has defended the sweeping land reforms in the nation’s capital, emphasising that it would curb speculation and accelerating development.

Speaking after inspecting infrastructure projects yesterday, Wike explained that the reforms would discourage speculative landholding by mandating timely development and payments to ensure efficient land use.

The reforms, effective April 21, introduced strict timelines, including a two-year deadline for developing allocated plots and a 21-day payment window for land-related fees. These measures aim to enhance transparency, boost revenue, and promote sustainable urban growth by addressing delays and inefficiencies in land administration

“We are trying to stop land speculators. Somebody who says he wants land in Abuja but cannot develop it in two years …that’s land speculation. Secondly, if you have been given allocation, you should be able to pay within 21 days to have your C of O. What is wrong with that? That’s also to generate funds for the government.”

Addressing concerns regarding the 21-day deadline for the payment of associated fees for the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy, he questioned: “Why would you not pay your fees within 21 days? What is wrong with it? There is nothing wrong. You cannot apply for land and then you don’t have money to pay for the C of O. It doesn’t make sense. 21 days is enough.”

He emphasised that the FCT Minister has the authority to enact these reforms independently, without requiring additional legislative approval

On his observation of all the projects sites he visited, Wike expressed satisfaction with progress of work on the projects, including the 15-kilometer Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) connecting Apo and Wasa Districts, the Mabushi Bus Terminal, and the Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) and its interchanges linking Jahi to the Kubwa/Zuba expressway and Jabi/Utako Districts.

“The one from Apo to Wasa, you can see that the CGC is doing a very good job. By the grace of God that will be ready by May. The one to Kubwa that is the interchange which is being carried out by Gilmor, they have also assured us that that also will be ready.”

At the Mabushi Bus Terminal, the Minister emphasized the importance of quality finishing and directed the Secretary of Transport, Dr Elechi Chinedum to ensure all necessary corrections are made.

“By and large, I think we are on schedule. We are happy with what we are seeing, but the finishing of structures like this (the bus terminal) is key and I pointed out some of the things I felt should be corrected,” he concluded.

Minister reiterated that these projects are scheduled for commissioning in May to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.