USA open World Cup with convincing 4-1 defeat of Paraguay

The United States began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion on Friday, brushing aside Paraguay 4-1 in front of a jubilant home crowd in Los Angeles.

The co-hosts seized control of the contest early and never looked back, producing a dominant attacking display that underlined their ambitions in Group D.

The breakthrough came in the seventh minute when Paraguay midfielder Damian Bobadilla turned the ball into his own net after sustained pressure from the Americans and a well-worked move involving Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The hosts continued to threaten and doubled their lead in the 31st minute through Folarin Balogun, who calmly finished after another incisive attacking move split Paraguay’s defence.

Balogun struck again just before half-time, firing a superb effort into the top corner to give the United States a comfortable 3-0 advantage heading into the break.

Paraguay improved after the restart and pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute when Mauricio finished from close range after being set up by Julio Enciso.

However, the Americans quickly reasserted their dominance and denied their opponents any chance of mounting a comeback.

Substitute Giovanni Reyna sealed the victory deep into stoppage time with a composed finish, capping an impressive performance from the tournament co-hosts.

The convincing win gives the United States an early edge in Group D and provides the perfect platform ahead of their next fixture against Australia on June 19. Paraguay, meanwhile, must respond quickly when they face Turkey in their second group match.