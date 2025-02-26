From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The political landscape of Nasarawa State is shifting, and at the center of this transformation is the State House of Assembly. Once seen as an extension of the executive, the current lawmakers have emerged as a formidable force capable of shaping the outcome of the 2027 governorship election. Unlike in previous election cycles where the influence of political godfathers was paramount, the 2023 elections marked a turning point—proving that grassroots mobilization and legislative power can no longer be ignored.

The emergence of these lawmakers was not just a routine political event; it was a statement by the electorate that their votes count. Many of the winners defied the odds, unseating established politicians and signaling a rejection of imposed leadership. The results also demonstrated that party endorsements and affiliations, once considered the deciding factor in Nasarawa politics, no longer guarantee victory.

The 2023 Election Shocks: A Political Reawakening

With the fall of key figures such as former governor and senator Tanko Al-Makura and the unexpected rise of Senator Aliyu Wadada under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the 2023 election reshaped political calculations in the state. Similarly, the rejection of the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu’s preferred candidate, Ahmed Tukur, highlighted a new reality—political aspirants can no longer rely solely on party structures; they must navigate the evolving dynamics of grassroots influence and legislative power.

Speaking on the significance of this shift, political analyst Dr. Ibrahim Suleiman described it as a “political awakening.” He stated:

“For the first time in a long while, the 2023 elections in Nasarawa State showed that political godfatherism is declining. The people made their choices, and those choices were respected. The lawmakers who emerged were not just products of elite influence but individuals who had the support of the grassroots. This is why they will be instrumental in determining who governs the state in 2027.”

Assembly Members as Power Brokers

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, currently composed of lawmakers with diverse political alignments, has become a strong force in state politics. Their role in legislative decision-making, budget approvals, and oversight functions places them in a strategic position to influence governance and the next electoral cycle.

Political observer and commentator, Mr. Emmanuel Ombuga believes that their influence will extend beyond legislation. According to him:

“These lawmakers represent constituencies that are politically active and decisive. In 2027, any governorship aspirant who ignores them does so at their own peril. The ruling party, the opposition, and even independent candidates will have to negotiate with them to secure political mileage.”

Ethnic and Zonal Considerations

Nasarawa State’s political scene has always been shaped by ethnic and regional considerations. The 2023 elections further reinforced this reality, as different zones played key roles in the victory and defeat of candidates. The lawmakers, who hail from various ethnic groups and districts, are expected to be the bridge in the zoning debate for the next governorship race.

A chieftain of the APC, who preferred anonymity, emphasized the importance of zoning and legislative support in 2027:

“The current Assembly members are in a unique position to push for zoning arrangements. If they unite behind a candidate from a particular region, that candidate will have a strong advantage. We saw how the influence of lawmakers played out in past elections, and this will not change in 2027.”

The PDP Factor: Can the Opposition Capitalize?

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), though facing internal divisions in Nasarawa, remains a formidable force. With the APC grappling with internal crises and defections, the opposition could capitalize on the situation. The role of Assembly members in deciding whether to align with the ruling party or form a strong opposition coalition will be crucial.

Speaking on this, a PDP stalwart in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, noted:

“The PDP has learned from past mistakes. If we can build a coalition with influential lawmakers who feel sidelined by the ruling party, 2027 could be our moment. Politics is about strategy, and right now, the Assembly members hold the key to that strategy.”

The Road to 2027

The political dynamics in Nasarawa State are shifting, and at the center of this transformation are the current Assembly members. Their role extends beyond lawmaking; they have become power brokers whose endorsements, alliances, and decisions will significantly influence the next governorship election.

As 2027 approaches, political parties, aspirants, and stakeholders must recognize their growing influence and engage them accordingly. In a state where political surprises have become the norm, one thing remains certain—the path to the Government House in Lafia will pass through the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.