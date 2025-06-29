From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has given reasons it terminated the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road contract initially awarded to Julius Berger Plc, saying that the company submitted a high price.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed this when he paid an inspection visit to Section I of the road being completed on Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP).

Consequently , he said, the federal government reawarded the contract to Infiouest International Limited as there had been concerns over the deplorable state of the inherited project, which was a source of nightmare to road-users.

“But today, tremendous milestones have been attained in the completion of the road.The impression of the public on the government’s efforts to complete the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano project was aptly captured in the words of the Minister of State for Works when he was commending the stalwart of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who came to see for himself the extent of work done on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road project.

“This is something that is new in our politics because people in opposition stay in their comfort zones, and they criticise the government without knowing what is happening there. But you took your time to join my minister, the working Minister of Works, to see for yourself and appreciate what the government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing in this country. Let me commend you highly for your patriotism and your vision for this country. I had an opportunity to discuss with you when we were coming to this place, and I saw that your passion and your commitment are for a greater and one Nigeria” he said .

Commending the president for his commitment to the timely delivery of the project, he said:

“Let me also commend highly our dear President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for giving infrastructure a thriving place, particularly the Ministry of Works, because the resources are there, but of course, it’s matched with commitment. Because it’s one thing to give resources, and it’s another thing to have the commitment for this project. And I must say that the minister is somebody who is working day and night to actualise this feat.”Umahi said

In his view, the Deputy Majority Whip of the Senate, Senator Onyekachi Peter Nwebonyi commended the Minister of Works for his excellent supervision of projects.

“I commend you, the Minister of Works, for being exceptional, because it is on record that you are the only Minister of Works that has always done constant supervision of projects, all geared towards ensuring value for money and quality job. Let me, on the other hand, appreciate our leader, the performing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as also having been acknowledged even by the opposition as he’s doing well. So, I want to thank him for what he’s doing specifically on our road infrastructure. Tinubu has done marvelously well in our road infrastructure, which is fundamental for economic prosperity. The one that impressed me most is the Lagos-Calabar Road that is off Ebonyi, Benue, and will connect to Abuja.” he stated

After inspecting the project, a PDP stalwart, Segun Sowunmi, said he was impressed by the quality and speed of the project execution, which he confirmed was of the same quality with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway projects. He thanked the president for the good job he is doing in the area of road infrastructure development. He used the opportunity to appeal to those engaging in destructive criticism, especially those who speak unpatriotically about Nigeria to have a change of heart. ENDS