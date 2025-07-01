Legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has defended polygamy, saying a man was not built to sexually be with just one woman.

In a recent podcast with Nedu, 2Baba, whose split from Annie Idibia caused a shockwave across the nation, said it is impossible for a man to have one sexual partner.

According to the ‘African Queen’ crooner, a man can love one woman, but his sexual needs go beyond one partner.

“A man is not built to be sexually with one woman. Heart and love dey with one woman.

“But sexually, e dey impossible for man. It is the biology of man. And anybody wey wan follow me argue am, fine.

“Man fit love one woman die, but when it comes to that sexual satisfaction, it’s hard. Their seed too plenty, you no fit drop am for one woman,” 2Baba stated.