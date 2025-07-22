The acting Vice Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as University of Abuja, Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, has disclosed that the university under her leadership is bringing tangible impacts that range from academic reforms, infrastructure boosts, governance overhaul and student-centered initiatives have trailed the affairs of the institution since her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Beyond pursuing rigorous attempts at restoring governance and academic integrity with the sole aim of reinstating rule of law in the university system, Prof Lar has reviewed appointments of heads of departments and directorates made by the immediate past VC, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, to address some observed anomalies.

Speaking through her media aide, Mrs. Deborah Itabila, “Prof. Lar not only reshuffled the Academic Quality Assurance Office, tasked with assessing academic quality/standard, but also embark on innovative examination practices, introduction of PowerPoint for lectures and examinations in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, observed during 500-level MBBS examination monitoring that led to enhancement of high academic assessment, culminating into timely submission of examination results.

“Prof Lar also improved the quality of students’ examination that is now conducted without hitches due to improved lecturers’ commitment to teaching within the approved text and measurement standards, thereby leading to general improvements in students’ performance. Added to this, the acting VC has prioritised the welfare of staff and students by ensuring that staff, who have been denied promotion for years, are assessed and promoted appropriately”.

On industrial partnerships and projects, Lar, who is passionate about public and private partnership, also attracted several corporate bodies and signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with entities for the building of hostels, research and agricultural facilities, as well as entrepreneurship hubs.

“The YGU, under the leadership of the VC, attracted funding from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to equip laboratories in the bio-medical sciences and engineering with state-of-the-art research and diagnostic facilities. As a reputable and global scientist, Lar is pursuing efforts at increasing the global ranking of the Yakubu Gowon University through cutting-edge research.

“Under her watch, Prof Lar has attracted and witnessed the commissioning of several projects, including the fibre-to-hostels initiative of the Minister of Communication; launch of the Presidential initiative on CNG plant on campus and donation of several CNG buses and tricycles. The CNG initiative has reduced the cost of campus shuttle from the mini campus to the main campus.

“Under thes acting VC, disputes involving the different unions of the University (ASUU, SSANU, NASU) were resolved through dialogue and reconciling aggrieved factions. Based on this, the university now enjoys a stable academic calendar, thereby leading to a stable, workable and impactful academic calendar for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in all centres and faculties, with timely vetting of postgraduate results.

In a bid to forge partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and private tech firms, the VC also launched the ‘Smart Campus Abuja’ initiative leading to campus-wide high-speed Wi-Fi installed in academic areas and hostels. In an unprecedented move, Prof Lar has re-launched the Student Affairs Directorate and organised a town hall meeting on Thursday, July 10th, 2025, which gave students the opportunity to interact with her to discuss issues surrounding their welfare.

Unlike in the past where infrastructure like student toilets were ignored, Lar has given approvals for drilling of more boreholes, and changing of the seating types of toilet seats to the squatting types. This is more water efficient and easy to maintain considering the increasing student population. Contract for the cleaning of hostels has been awarded to MUSFAT, with the cleaning of the hostels now in two shifts (7 am – 12 pm, and 12 pm – 4 pm).

In a bid to review the previous repressive parliamentary system of the Student Union Government (SUG) that was imposed on the students of the university, Lar has promoted the enthronement of a more democratic presidential system that encourages students to freely express themselves without fear or intimidation, and to engage responsibly.

Apart from promoting acquisition of entrepreneurial skills by engaging them in various activities under the SIWES centre like a driving school, the university chancellor periodically engages with community leaders where students reside.