Bafana Bafana will face sanctions from FIFA for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifier, according to former South Africa Football Association (SAFA) CEO Raymond Hack.

This will give the Super Eagles fresh hopes in their campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Teboho Mokoena, a standout for Mamelodi Sundowns, should have been punished after receiving two bookings before Bafana Bafana used him against Lesotho in another World Cup qualifying match.

Hack, who is a lawyer and previously headed the CAF disciplinary committee, told SoccerBeat YouTube Channel: “It’s very clear, the rules say you cannot play when you have been suspended, the onus is on the team and the player both to know. The rules are very clear, if the player has been ineligible, they will forfeit the game with a 3-0 scoreline.

“Lesotho did not protest, but South Africa did something wrong.

“If FIFA do not take action against South Africa, it will lead to absolute chaos.”

Hack, who is also currently the Chairman of the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber, added: “The onus is on the association, the onus is on the player, because they all know it. Somebody dropped the ball. But it’s not just somebody, it’s the player as well. Because the player knows when he’s been booked.

“You know that when you’ve got so many (yellow cards), you cannot play. The player had a duty – he’s a professional, he’s playing for the national team – ‘I’m bringing the country into disrepute. I’m being dishonest’. That’s the bottom line.”

South Africa currently lead the qualifying group on 13 points from six matches, but a three-point deduction will have them on 10 points, just three points behind fourth-placed Super Eagles with four rounds of matches left of the qualifying series.